Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 358,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,460,000 after acquiring an additional 184,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $110.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.38 and a 52 week high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

