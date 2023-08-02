Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,602,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.47, for a total transaction of $2,719,163.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,707,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,695 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.90.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $306.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.51. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

