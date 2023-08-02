Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.55 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 298,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,447,000 after acquiring an additional 760,816 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.70 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 123.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality healthcare real estate focused on the aging population and the desire for improved health.

