Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after acquiring an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99.

NET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $46,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,912,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,958,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $46,642.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 545,475 shares of company stock valued at $34,971,719. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

