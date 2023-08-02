Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 133.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,105,000 after purchasing an additional 443,609 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.71.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

