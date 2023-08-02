Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.21 Million Holdings in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 335,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,027 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mativ were worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,662,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 3,212.6% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.30 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -941.12%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

