Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 9,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $377,769.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 525,732 shares in the company, valued at $20,840,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $115,294.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.