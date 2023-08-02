Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.50 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,387 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Camping World by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Camping World by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 90,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Camping World by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWH opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.61%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

