Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.66 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 119,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter worth $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded United Airlines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus raised their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of UAL opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

