Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 5,601.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,148.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jackson Financial news, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,284.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.