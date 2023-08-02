Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 5,601.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at about $783,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JXN. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Jackson Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.
Jackson Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.
About Jackson Financial
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jackson Financial
- Trading Halts Explained
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Investors Are Staying Bullish On Marriot International
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Do Caterpillar’s Results Hint at a Looming Infrastructure Bubble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.