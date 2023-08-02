Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in California Resources by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $53.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

