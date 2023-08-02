Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transcat were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Transcat by 21.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Transcat during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transcat by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 731,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 20.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $87.50 on Wednesday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $672 million, a P/E ratio of 63.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

