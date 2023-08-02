Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,423.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPH opened at $32.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $819.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

