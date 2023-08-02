Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,698,410 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 6,080.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698,410 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in UWM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 46.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 558,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 45.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,509,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. 42.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. UWM Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.01 million, a P/E ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). UWM had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.53.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

