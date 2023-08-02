Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 226,874 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 1,154.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAKE shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

CAKE stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.89%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

