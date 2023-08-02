Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 36,406 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,697,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,806 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $105,542,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,727,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Down 2.6 %

Neogen stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

