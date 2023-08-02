Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,909 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 169,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,091,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.50. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $99.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $30,019.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 4,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $347,774.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 170,349 shares in the company, valued at $13,936,251.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,873 shares of company stock worth $2,781,204. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

