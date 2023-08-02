Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 221.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,972 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 29,234.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 196,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 829.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMCR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Immunocore from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $69.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.60.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

