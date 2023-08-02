Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,870,000 after acquiring an additional 20,338,242 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,607,000 after acquiring an additional 114,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,708,000 after buying an additional 226,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $264.27.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

