Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 4,881.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,495 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

AKRO stock opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $58.38.

Insider Activity

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 120,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $28,076.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,448,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,840,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 175,000 shares of company stock worth $7,402,200 and sold 200,592 shares worth $10,429,062. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

