Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in CorVel by 32.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 411.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter worth $304,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 252,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $135.81 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 369,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,906,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,580 over the last ninety days. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

(Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.