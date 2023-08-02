Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 537.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $103,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,564 shares in the company, valued at $683,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $96.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.