Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 364,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Sonos by 74.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 2,622.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,870 shares of company stock worth $121,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.82 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

