Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.82, for a total value of $1,294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,796.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,834. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.88. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTHR. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

