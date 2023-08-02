Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,612 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Graco by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 151,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,747. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Graco Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $87.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.