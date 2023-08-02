Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,222 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $439,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.59.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

