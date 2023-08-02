Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 30,302 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,174,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 201,973.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 416,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,114,000 after acquiring an additional 416,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 296,241 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after purchasing an additional 246,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

