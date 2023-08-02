Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,211 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

J opened at $126.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

