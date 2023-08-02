Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,998 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 172.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

TEL opened at $143.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.