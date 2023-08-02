Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 48,711 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,388 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Pinterest by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $204,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

PINS opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,553,376.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

