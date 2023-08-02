Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,089 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,973 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 6,089 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,736 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPX opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.68. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 12.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

