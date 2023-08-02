Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 67,679 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,679 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rollins Trading Down 0.5 %

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

