Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

