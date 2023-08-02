Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCI. Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DCI opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

