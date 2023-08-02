Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 657,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,119,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NOW by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NOW by 63.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in NOW by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NOW stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

