Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

SEAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of SEAT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $18,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,544,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 2,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $18,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,421,651 shares of company stock valued at $141,481,936. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 98.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 119.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

