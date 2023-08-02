Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Purchases Shares of 2,734 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.
NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $438.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
