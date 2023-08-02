Walt Disney Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 213,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 167,350 call options.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

