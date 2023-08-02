Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WDPSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Warehouses De Pauw from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warehouses De Pauw currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $30.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. Warehouses De Pauw has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $33.66.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

