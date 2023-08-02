Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Whitecap Resources (WCP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Whitecap Resources (TSE: WCP):

7/27/2023 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Whitecap Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.75.

7/25/2023 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$12.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2023 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$15.00.

6/30/2023 – Whitecap Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$14.00 to C$13.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

WCP stock opened at C$10.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.21. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$8.00 and a one year high of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89.

Whitecap Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Vineeta Maguire bought 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

