Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target to $1,520.00

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,284.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,313.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,429.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

