Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $52.50 at Atlantic Securities

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target upped by Atlantic Securities from $50.00 to $52.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $171.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

