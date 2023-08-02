Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

