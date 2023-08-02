WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE WRK opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

