WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total value of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,927.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,796 shares of company stock worth $8,310,392 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.01.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

