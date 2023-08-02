Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $143.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.10 and a 52 week high of $178.05.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $858,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,667. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

