WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.50

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.50 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $910.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.