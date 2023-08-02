Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Woodward were worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Woodward by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Woodward by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,216.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Woodward Stock Up 9.5 %

WWD opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $133.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 26.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

