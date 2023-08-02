Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $133.15 and last traded at $129.21, with a volume of 149264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.98%.

WWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.78.

In other Woodward news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Woodward by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $23,812,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after purchasing an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.46.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

