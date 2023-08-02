Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.29. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.10.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About Worthington Industries

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.